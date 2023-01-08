(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden condemned the assault on Brazil’s capital by supporters of defeated President Jair Bolsonaro, which echoed the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol.

“It’s outrageous,” Biden said during a visit to the US border in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday.

Biden has been briefed on the incident, White House officials said, and he’ll remain informed of developments. Earlier Sunday, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters stormed Brazil’s congress, supreme court and presidential palace in Brasilia, protesting what they falsely believe to be a rigged election.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wasn’t in the palace at the time. Local media reported that by about 5:37 p.m. in Washington, the rioters had been cleared from the buildings. Police said there were dozens of arrests.

Bolsonaro has been vacationing in Florida. Representative Joaquin Castro tweeted that he “must not be given refuge” after the incident.

