(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will meet Wednesday at the White House with House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other congressional leaders to discuss billions in fresh aid for Ukraine that has stalled on Capitol Hill.

The meeting, which also will include key committee chairmen, will focus on “the critical importance” of Biden’s supplemental funding proposal for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Hardline Republicans have balked at the $61 billion request for Ukraine war aid, which has become a sticking point in broader negotiations on federal spending, border security and an emerging tax deal. The Ukraine aid request will be the focus of the meeting, one person familiar with the meeting said.

The issue is particularly difficult for Johnson, whose tenuous grasp on the speakership could be at risk if he pushes for Ukraine aid.

Johnson’s spokesman Raj Shah confirmed that the speaker will attend the meeting with other congressional leaders.

A bipartisan group of Senate negotiators has been working for months on a potential bargain to enact new US border and immigration restrictions in exchange for approving Ukraine aid. Negotiators repeatedly have claimed in recent weeks they were close to a deal, only to remain at an impasse.

The talks have centered on changing the criteria by which asylum seeker petitions are judged and allowing expedited deportation for people apprehended at the border. Democrats have resisted expedited deportation for those already in the US.

Jean-Pierre said the talks are “ongoing” and “we believe it is headed in the right direction” but Biden “wanted to bring folks together.”

Johnson has insisted that any Ukraine aid deal meet extensive conservative demands for immigration and border law changes. That includes further construction of a border wall between the US and Mexico, and limits on the ability of Biden to exempt migrants from deportation.

