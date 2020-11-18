(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden said Wednesday the General Services Administration’s delay in allowing the official presidential transition to begin could set back the effort to distribute a coronavirus vaccine by weeks or months.

“We’ve been unable to get access to the kinds of things we need to know about -- the depth of the stockpiles, we know there’s not much at all,” Biden said in a virtual meeting with front-line workers, adding that his team doesn’t know the administration’s plan for distributing a vaccine.

“And there’s a whole lot of things that we just don’t have available to us, which unless it’s made available soon, we’re going to be behind by weeks or months,” he said.

The head of the General Services Administration, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, has so far declined to “ascertain” that Biden is the apparent winner of the Nov. 3 presidential vote. Such a move would give Biden’s team access to government data, experts and officials as part of the transition process.

