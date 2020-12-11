(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden said Friday that the U.S. needs “presidential leadership right now” as the daily death toll from the coronavirus exceeds 3,000 people.

“This nation needs presidential leadership right now, presidential leadership to model the steps we should be taking to save our lives and the lives of our families,” Biden said in a direct criticism of President Donald Trump.

Biden said the daily death rate was “more than 9/11, more than Pearl Harbor.”

In an implicit rebuke of Trump’s handling of the crisis, he said, “We could wish this away but we have to face it head on” and promised to put in place “a national coordinated strategy that will beat this virus.”

Trump has consistently downplayed the virus and has talked about it only rarely since losing the election to Biden.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.