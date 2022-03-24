Biden Calls for Russia to Be Removed From G-20 Over Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- Russia should be removed from the Group of 20 over its actions in Ukraine, President Joe Biden said.

“My answer is yes,” Biden told reporters in Brussels following meetings with NATO and Group of Seven allies.

Biden said the issue was discussed during those meetings and that his view is that if Indonesia -- this year’s host country -- and others don’t agree to exclude Russia, then Ukraine should be allowed to attend as well.

Biden’s comments come after Russia confirmed Putin plans to attend the G-20 summit later this year. China has signaled it stands by Russia’s continued G-20 membership, saying the bloc needs to work together on issues from global economic growth to the recovery from the pandemic. Any expulsion requires unanimity among members.

Asked about Putin’s plans to attend the meeting in Bali, Foreign Ministry official Triansyah Djani said Indonesia will “remain impartial” and invite all members in accordance with established procedures.

