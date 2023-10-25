(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden said he asked Israel to delay a ground invasion of Gaza to assist in the return of hostages held by Hamas but had not demanded that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold off on military operations.

“What I have indicated to him, is that if that’s possible to get these folks out safely, that’s what he should do. It’s their decision,” Biden said Wednesday at the White House during a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Biden has shown staunch support for Israel after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, which killed over 1,400 people and saw more than 200 taken hostage — visiting the wartime country for meetings with Netanyahu and his war cabinet. But he has also cautioned Israel on the scope of its response as it prepares for a ground invasion of Gaza and stepped up efforts to secure the release of more captives and ramp up the flow of humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians.

The foreign minister of Qatar, which is helping facilitate talks on hostages, said discussions are progressing and there may be more breakthroughs soon after Hamas previously released some people.

The US and its allies in Europe and the Middle East are working to keep the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Gaza-based militant group designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union, from sparking a larger conflagration.

Iran’s proxies have launched a spate of drone and rocket attacks on US troops in the region, for which the US said it would hold Tehran accountable.

“My warning to the ayatollah was that if they continue to move against those troops, we will respond. And he should be prepared,” Biden said, when asked if Americans should be worried the conflict was already escalating.

“It has nothing to do with Israel,” he added.

Israel has been hitting Gaza with air strikes since the Hamas attack and has vowed to wipe out the militant group. Thousands have been killed in the retaliatory air strikes, according to authorities in the enclave. A ground invasion threatens to worsen the humanitarian crisis. Over the weekend, Gaza received its first aid convoys since the Hamas attack, but Biden Tuesday said aid was not flowing “fast enough.”

Biden on Wednesday defended Israel’s right to defend itself after the deadly attack by Hamas but said the country also had a responsibility to plan for governance after pushing the militant group out of Gaza. He called for a two-state solution that would ensure a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians as he sought to keep the conflict in the Middle East from escalating.

“There has to be a vision of what comes next. And in our view has to be a two-state solution, and that means a concentrated effort for all the parties, Israelis, Palestinians, regional partners, global leaders to put us on a path toward peace,” Biden said.

In a nod to concerns raised by Arab countries in the region, Biden denounced attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians in the West Bank. He also said Israel had a responsibility to “operate in line with the laws of war.”

“Hamas does not represent the vast majority of the Palestinian people on the Gaza Strip or anywhere else. Hamas is hiding behind Palestinian civilians, and it’s despicable and not surprisingly cowardly as well. This also puts an added burden on Israel while they go after Hamas,” Biden said.

Biden, who spoke Tuesday to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said he also hoped to resume normalization negotiations between Israel and the kingdom.

“I’m convinced one of the reasons Hamas attacked when they did — I have no proof of this, it’s my instinct tells me — is because of the progress we were making towards regional integration for Israel and regional integration overall,” he said. “We can’t leave that work behind.”

