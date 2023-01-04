(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden criticized Republicans for failing to elect a House Speaker, calling their public struggles an embarrassment to the country.

“It’s not a good look. It’s not a good thing. This is the United States of America. And I hope they get their act together,” Biden said Wednesday as he left the White House to hold an infrastructure event in Kentucky.

Asked if he was enjoying the Republican chaos, Biden said “no.”

“I really mean this: How do you think it looks to the rest of the world? We’re finally coming out — the first time we’re really getting through the whole issue relating to January 6, things are settling out and now for the first time in 100 years,” Biden said.

“It’s not my problem,” he added. “I just think it’s a little embarrassing.”

The House is set to resume voting for a speaker at noon today after a minority of conservative holdouts denied Representative Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, the majority needed to be elected speaker after three rounds of voting.

The votes showcased the deep divisions within the GOP and marked the first time since 1923 and only the second time since the Civil War that a speaker wasn’t elected on the first ballot.

McCarthy and his allies worked Tuesday evening to restart negotiations with the Republican dissidents and on Wednesday garnered the support of former President Donald Trump, who urged conservatives to back McCarthy.

