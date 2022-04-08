(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden celebrated the confirmation of incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, casting her ascension to the nation’s highest court as a historic milestone for women and people of color.

“This is gonna let so much sun shine on so many young women, so many young black women, so many minorities that it’s real,” Biden said at an event on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday with Jackson, Vice President Kamala Harris and others. “It’s real. We’re gonna look back -- nothing to do with me -- we’re gonna look back and see this as a moment of real change in American history.”

Biden pledged as a presidential candidate to seat the first-ever Black woman on the nation’s top court.

Multiple Cabinet members and lawmakers were in attendance but none of the Supreme Court’s nine justices.

Jackson thanked Harris for her counsel during her confirmation proceedings and thanked former President Barack Obama for nominating her to be a federal judge.

“It has taken 132 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States,” Jackson said. “But we’ve made it.”

Later, tearing up slightly, Jackson quoted poet Maya Angelou, saying: “I am the dream and the hope of a slave.”

“In my family, it took just one generation to go from segregation to the Supreme Court of the United States,” she added.

Jackson was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday, backed by all 50 Democrats and 3 Republican senators to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer. Breyer has said he’ll step down at the end of the current term, leaving a few months before Jackson will be able to take her seat.

Jackson, 51, faced withering questioning from Republicans on the Judiciary committee during her confirmation hearing, some of which Democrats charged was unfair, such as questions about her religious faith and her views on transgender issues.

She was also challenged to defend sentencing decisions in a small number of child pornography possession cases that some Republicans said were too lenient. That led to some on the fringe of the Republican party, including Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, accusing Jackson’s supporters of siding with pedophiles.

“I knew the person I nominated will be put through a painful and difficult confirmation process. But I have to tell you, what Judge Jackson was put through was well beyond that, there was verbal abuse the anger, the constant interruptions, most vile baseless assertions and accusations,” Biden said.

“In the face of it all, Judge Jackson showed the incredible character and integrity she possesses,” he added.

Jackson said that in private meetings with 97 senators, “we had substantive and engaging conversations about my approach to judging and about the role of judges in the constitutional system we all love.”

“As a brief aside,” she added, “I will note that these are subjects about which I care deeply.”

The White House staged the outdoor event even as it confronts a series of Covid-19 cases in Biden’s orbit, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who tested positive after joining the president this week at a pair of indoor events.

The White House has said Biden doesn’t qualify as a close contact of Pelosi and that officials expect Biden would experience a mild case if he ultimately does test positive.

Harris’s communications director, Jamal Simmons, recently contracted Covid-19 and she is considered a close contact. A White House official said she tested negative on Friday and would only wear a mask at the ceremony while near other people.

The Jackson event has drawn comparisons to a ceremony that former President Donald Trump held at the White House on Sept. 26, 2020 to announce his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert -- Anthony Fauci -- later referred to the event, which took place before vaccines were widely available and included indoor activities, as a “superspreader event.”

A number of the roughly 150 attendees at Coney Barrett’s ceremony -- many of whom didn’t mask or socially distance -- tested positive for Covid-19 in the following days, including Trump, who spent three days in the hospital before recovering from the virus.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday disputed comparisons to the Barrett event.

“Well, one, at that point in time, vaccines weren’t available. People were not vaccinated. It certainly puts us in a different space. This event is also going to be outside tomorrow,” Psaki told reporters.

