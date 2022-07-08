(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden called Japan’s premier to extend his sympathy and outrage over the fatal shooting of former leader Shinzo Abe, whose killing at a campaign rally shocked a nation where political violence and guns are rare.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida denounced the act that took place ahead of a Sunday election as “despicable and barbaric” and said in the call with Biden he would protect democracy by not succumbing to violence.

Abe was shot Friday while delivering a speech outside a train station in the western city of Nara on behalf of his Liberal Democratic Party. The gunman approached from behind and fired two blasts at short range from what appeared to be a homemade weapon. Abe suffered wounds to his neck, and was flown by helicopter to an area hospital before he was pronounced dead a little more than five hours later due to massive blood loss.

Police identified the suspect as Tetsuya Yamagami, a local 41-year-old veteran of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and who was unemployed. He told police he held a grudge against a “certain group,” and intended to kill Abe because he believed the former premier had ties to the group, Nara Prefectural Police officials said at a news conference.

The killing was one of Japan’s highest profile acts of political violence since World War Two.

Biden earlier left a hand-written note of condolence at the Japanese ambassador’s residence in Washington. Leaders from across the world paid tribute to Abe, the country’s longest-serving premier who was a defining and sometimes divisive figure for Japan as it navigated economic stagnation and China’s rise next door.

Abe who served two terms, from 2006-2007 and 2012-2020, was a security hawk, a fiscal dove, a defender of Japan’s alliance with the US and an advocate for maintaining the postwar global order.

Kishida, who served as foreign minister under Abe, told reporters after news of Abe’s death that the vote for Sunday would go ahead as planned and his government would do its utmost to ensure security -- adding elections were the foundation of democracy. The LDP’s ruling bloc had been expected to keep its majority in the upper house even before the shock.

Abe is perhaps best known for his plans to revive Japan’s flagging economy through unprecedented monetary easing, nimble fiscal spending and regulatory reform eventually labeled “Abenomics.” He was seen as a steady hand who has consolidated power during his record run and one able to overcome scandals, including an incident that came to light in 2017 over questionable government land allocations for schools provided to associates of Abe and his wife Akie.

