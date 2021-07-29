Flex Work Leaves San Francisco Trailing NYC in Office Comeback
A fifth of all office space vacant. Tech companies looking to offload millions of square feet they’d previously leased. Rents down 14%.
Jul 29, 2021
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday called on Congress to extend a moratorium on home evictions that is set to expire on July 31 as the delta variant of Covid-19 continues to spread throughout the U.S.
“The president calls on Congress to extend the eviction moratorium to protect such vulnerable renters and their families without delay,” the White House said in a statement.
Biden also asked the departments of Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture and Veterans Affairs to extend the moratorium through the end of September for Americans living in federally-insured, single-family properties.
In recent days, Democratic lawmakers and housing advocates have called for extending the eviction moratorium beyond the July 31 deadline. But it isn’t clear Congress can act in time, even if there’s enough political support for an extension.
