(Bloomberg) -- President-Elect Joe Biden said lawmakers should immediately pass a coronavirus stimulus bill like the $2.2 trillion measure passed by the Democratic-led House before the election.

“Right now Congress should come together and pass a Covid relief package like the Heroes Act,” Biden said Monday in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Democratic proposal stands no chance in the GOP-led Senate, and there are no active negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Republicans favor a more targeted measure worth $500 billion.

If Congress doesn’t act by the end of the year, it will be left to Biden to help shore up the U.S. economy as more states are seeing record coronavirus cases.

