(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden urged Congress on Tuesday to pass a “robust package” to deal with the economic crisis wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden spoke in Delaware to announce his proposed economic team for his incoming administration. His remarks came as a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the House and Senate unveiled a $908 billion stimulus proposal Tuesday in an effort to break a months-long impasse that’s now threatening to tip the economy back into contraction.

“Right now the full Congress should come together and pass a robust package for relief,” Biden said. “Any package passed in a lame duck session is lucky to be at best, just a start.”

Biden said his transition team is working on his own proposed legislation for the incoming Congress to address both the economic recovery and the coronavirus pandemic.

“We need to support small businesses and entrepreneurs who form the backbone of the communities that we live in that are teetering on the edge,” Biden said.

