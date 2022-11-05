(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden called protesters holding signs denouncing socialism “idiots” and warned Republicans would try to cut Social Security and Medicare if they win control of Congress in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Biden referenced signs, including one that read “Socialism sucks,” held by a group of protesters outside a rally he held Saturday morning in Joliet, Illinois.

“I love those signs when I came in: socialism. Give me a break. What idiots,” Biden said as an aside during remarks focused on urging voters to reject Republicans at the polls.

He added: “No one ever doubts I mean what I say. Sometimes, of course, I say all that I mean.”

Dozens of protesters lined the road leading to the elementary school where Biden spoke. Another sign read “Where’s Nancy?” — a apparent reference to the words uttered by an intruder who attacked Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer in their San Francisco home just over a week ago.

Biden criticized Republican proposals that he said would gut Social Security and Medicare and chastised them for threatening to use the US debt limit as leverage to gain entitlement cuts.

He urged attendees to vote and to encourage others to do so as well.

“Right now, we have three more days. Three more days. If you haven’t already voted, an awful lot of you have, make sure you vote,” he said.

“If you have voted, go knock on your neighbor’s door. Take em’ to the polls,” he added.

