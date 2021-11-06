(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said the U.S. is poised to challenge China and other adversaries economically after the House passed the biggest U.S. infrastructure plan in decades, handing him a crucial victory after setbacks for Democrats in state elections.

“We took a monumental step forward as a nation,” Biden said Saturday at the White House, celebrating both passage of the legislation and October jobs growth that exceeded economists’ expectations.

The bipartisan, 228-206 vote late Friday sent the $550 billion measure -- with money for new roads and bridges, as well as expanded broadband, clean water, power grid upgrades, pollution cleanup and other priorities -- to Biden, who said he’ll sign it “soon,” but not this weekend.

The bill will mean new jobs, Biden said, adding that most won’t require a college education. “We’re creating more jobs, union jobs, can’t be outsourced, and they’re going to transform our transportation system,” he said.

“For all of you at home who feel left behind and forgotten in an economy that’s changing so rapidly, this bill is for you,” he said. “This is a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America.”

The Senate passed the measure in August. Progressive Democrats in the House blocked votes on the bill until Friday in order to pressure centrists in their party to support their priority, an even larger package of tax increases and social welfare programs called “Build Back Better.”

Passage of the public-works measure in the House required Republican support to overcome opposition from a small number of progressives, a sign of the intra-party tension that led to months of wrangling. Together, the two bills comprise most of Biden’s economic agenda.

Clearing the public works plan, which totals more than $1.2 trillion including routine highway spending, allows Biden to focus on the second measure, a $1.75 trillion package that aims to expand federal support for childcare and preschool education, fight climate change and raise taxes on companies and the wealthy. Democrats are still negotiating its details.

A last-minute standoff between party progressives and moderates was resolved by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and an intervention by the president, who has staked extensive political capital on passage of the legislation.

Pelosi and Biden failed to secure a vote at the same time on the bigger package, settling for a procedural measure that sets up a vote after lawmakers return from next week’s break.

In a concession to a small group of moderates who refused to vote on the public-works plan without a cost analysis by the Congressional Budget Office, the CBO score will be required before the House vote on the tax- and social-spending plan, which would then go to the Senate.

Biden said the Build Back Better legislation will be “fiscally responsible” and “fully paid for” by tax increases and other revenue-increasing measures. “It does not raise a single penny in tax for anyone making less than $400,000,” he said.

With the U.S still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, Biden has portrayed the infrastructure investments as a historic response to Chinese competition that promises well-paying jobs in the U.S.

Biden’s plan “will rebuild the nation’s crumbling public works and solidify the foundation upon which America competes in the global economy,” James T. Callahan, general president of the International| Union of Operating Engineers, said in a statement praising its passage.

