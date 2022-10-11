(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “rational actor” who has “miscalculated significantly” in his invasion of Ukraine.

Biden’s remark came during an interview with CNN to be broadcast Tuesday night. But elsewhere in the interview, the president characterized the Russian leader’s decision to invade as irrational.

“He talked about the whole idea of -- he was needed to be the leader of Russia that united all of Russian speakers. I mean, it’s just I just think it’s irrational,” Biden said in the interview.

He added that Putin “thought he was going to be welcomed with open arms, that this was the home of Mother Russia in Kyiv, and that where he was going to be welcomed, and I think he just totally miscalculated.”

At a political fund-raiser last week, Biden expressed concern that Putin could escalate further, saying the world faced “the prospect of Armageddon” if Putin used nuclear weapons in the conflict. US officials later said there is no intelligence indicating Russia is preparing a nuclear attack.

Biden’s comments came after a deadly Russian missile barrage Monday against Kyiv and other cities that damaged key infrastructure and civilian sites. Biden and his allies are facing renewed pressure to supply Ukraine with sophisticated weaponry they have thus far been reluctant to provide, following Russia’s steps to escalate the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said after a call with Biden on Monday that air defenses were his number one priority, and the US president said he would be willing to provide “advanced” equipment to meet those needs.

The Group of Seven major industrialized nations held an emergency call with Zelenskiy on Tuesday to discuss their response to the Russian attacks. The allies pledged in a statement to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”

