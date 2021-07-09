(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday about a series of ransomware attacks that the U.S. has blamed on criminals in Russia, according to a White House statement.

“President Biden underscored the need for Russia to take action to disrupt ransomware groups operating in Russia and emphasized that he is committed to continued engagement on the broader threat posed by ransomware,” the statement said.

