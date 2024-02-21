(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “crazy SOB,” as comments in a pair of West Coast fund-raisers signal growing frustration with Donald Trump and House Republicans for blocking fresh aid to Ukraine.

Biden spoke at length to donors, and punctuated his remarks with scathing assessments of the state of the Republican Party as he heads into a rematch with Trump.

Trump continues to effectively block measures to tighten the US southern border, as well provide assistance to Ukraine and Israel, all by pressuring Republicans to not cut a deal with Biden in an election year. The nakedly politicized standoff has left Ukraine’s defense hanging in the balance, and Biden made clear that he thinks oft-maligned Congress has reached a new low.

“I’ve served with real racists. I served with Strom Thurmond. I served with all these guys that have set terrible records on race,” Biden, first elected to the Senate in 1972, said Wednesday during the latter of two San Francisco fundraisers. “At least you could work with some of these guys. Time and again, the Republicans show they’re the party of chaos and the party of division.”

Biden is on a three-day tour of the West Coast that has included fundraisers in Southern and Northern California, events that will add to the $130 million that his campaign had amassed as of the end of January.

At an earlier event, he sharply criticized Trump for likening himself to the Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, who died last week in a remote prison.

“We have a crazy SOB like that guy Putin, and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict,” Biden said Wednesday at the first of the two fundraisers, adding that climate change is still society’s existential threat.

Referring to the Republican frontrunner challenging his reelection bid, Biden said he didn’t know “where the hell this comes from,” referring to Trump’s comparison of himself to Navalny.

“It astounds me the things that are being said,” Biden said at the first of the events. “I mean, if I stood here 10, 15 years ago and said any of this, you’d all think I should be committed.”

In a Fox News town hall on Tuesday night, Trump compared his legal troubles to Navalny’s fate, calling the Russian opposition leader’s death a “very sad situation” and asserting that his four criminal indictments are politically motivated.

The ex-president stopped short of criticizing Putin in his remarks.

White House spokesman John Kirby on Tuesday said there would be a “major sanctions package” against Russia to be announced on Friday, building on penalties against Putin’s regime following Navalny’s death and as the invasion of Ukraine enters its third year.

Approval of further aid to Ukraine for the war with Russia remains mired in partisan debates on Capitol Hill, with House lawmakers on recess this week.

Twilio Inc. co-founder John Wolthuis and Nat Simons, co-founder of the Sea Change Foundation, were among the scheduled attendees at the first event, according to a person familiar with the matter, while Gordon Getty, the son of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, was on the guest list for the second.

