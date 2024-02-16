(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden visited East Palestine, Ohio, more than a year after a toxic chemical spill that his critics, including Donald Trump, have cast as evidence of neglect in rural, white communities.

The village of roughly 5,000 people made headlines last February when a Norfolk Southern Corp. freight train carrying various chemicals, including the carcinogen vinyl chloride, derailed, triggering a fire and sending clouds of smoke into the skies. Residents have expressed worries about contaminated air and water and criticized the federal response.

But despite vowing last March that Biden would visit the town at “some point,” the White House did not schedule a trip until this year, inviting criticism and fueling a partisan debate.

On Friday, the president met with local officials as he sought to assuage their anger over his handling of the response and assure them of the federal commitment to the town’s recovery, laying the blame on Norfolk Southern and those who had blocked rail-safety legislation he said could prevent such incidents.

“While there are acts of God, this was an act of greed that was 100% preventable,” Biden said.

“We’re going to stay to the very end, when every need is met,” he added. “We’ll continue to hold Norfolk Southern accountable, and make sure they make their community whole now and in the future — and what they do not make whole, what they cannot make whole, the government will make whole.”

Earlier: The Toxic Legacy of an Ohio Train Derailment Is Still Unclear

Biden toured the site of the derailment, near the Pennsylvania state line, joined by the town’s mayor and fire chief. As the president’s motorcade neared the site, protesters were visible with some holding signs asking for more aid and urging Biden to declare an emergency — and one telling him to “go home.”

The optics of the visit have political significance well beyond East Palestine. The town shares similarities to other rural and suburban communities in the Rust Belt that Biden has struggled to win over with his economic policies as traditionally Democratic, white, blue-collar workers have moved to back his Republican rival.

Trump, on course for a November rematch with Biden, visited the town shortly after the accident, calling the federal response a “betrayal.”

“Biden should have gone there a long time ago,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Thursday, adding, “for him to go now is an insult. “TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE!” the Trump campaign wrote Friday on X, formerly Twitter, sharing a new ad questioning why Biden did not visit sooner.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan told reporters Friday that the administration’s response began in the hours after the derailment, seeking to downplay the delay in Biden’s own visit.

The president also announced six National Institutes of Health grants to research universities to study the short- and long-term affects of the incident, including to Case Western Reserve University.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Regan and other officials visited East Palestine soon after the accident, but Republicans presented Biden’s absence as proof he ignores communities like East Palestine, contrasting it in particular with the billions he has offered in support for Ukraine after Russia’s invasion.

Toxic Chemicals

Within days of the incident, people in and around East Palestine on both sides of the Ohio-Pennsylvania border began complaining of health-related problems like including headaches, anxiety, coughing and nose bleeds.

In Ohio alone, hundreds of community members and emergency responders reported at least one new or worsened symptom after the derailment, according to a survey conducted by the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. Even some of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s own staff complained of symptoms while there, as did at least two Environmental Protection Agency contractors and an outside environmental researcher.

During a visit to a small business in East Palestine, Biden drank from a glass of water that was left on a table as he spoke to local residents. Ahead of his visit, reporters had pressed the White House on whether Biden would drink from the town’s water supply.

“The president has no concerns with drinking the water in East Palestine,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday.

(Updates with additional details on visit in paragraphs 14-17)

