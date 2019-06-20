(Bloomberg) -- Democratic front-runner Joe Biden called President Donald Trump’s Iran strategy a “self-inflicted disaster” after Iran shot down an American spy drone, escalating tensions in a region that’s been on the brink of a military confrontation for weeks.

“Two of America’s vital interests in the Middle East are preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and securing a stable energy supply through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump is failing on both counts,” the former vice president said in a statement Thursday.

Biden blamed Trump’s decision to abandon an agreement negotiated by former President Barack Obama’s administration to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon for spurring increased hostilities.

“By walking away from diplomacy, Trump has made military conflict more likely,” Biden said. “Another war in the Middle East is the last thing we need.”

Iranian media said the craft was hit inside Iranian airspace. The U.S. said the Global Hawk drone was flying in international airspace when it was shot down by an Iranian missile over the Strait of Hormuz, an oil choke-point.

