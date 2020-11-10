(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden called President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the election an embarrassment and vowed to go forward with the transition of power regardless of Republicans’ efforts to challenge the results.

“I just think it’s an embarrassment, quite frankly,” Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware. “How can I say this tactfully? I think it will not help the president’s legacy.”

Asked if he had something to say to Trump, Biden replied, “Mr. President, I look forward to speaking with you.”

The failure of the administration to cooperate with his transition “does not change the dynamic at all of what we’re able to do,” he said.

He said he has not been receiving the Presidential Daily Brief from the intelligence community as a president-elect would normally get because the administration has not begun to cooperate with the transition and give him access to secure facilities.

“We’re going to be moving along in a consistent manner, putting together our adminstration,” he said. “Nothing’s going to stop that.”

