(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said UK defense chief Ben Wallace would be “very qualified” to lead the NATO alliance, but stopped short of backing his bid to become the next secretary general.

Biden said NATO allies would have “a lot of discussion” before agreeing on a choice to succeed Jens Stoltenberg as the alliance’s leader.

“We’re going to have to get a consensus within NATO to see that happen,” Biden said Thursday during a press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the White House. He added that the UK has “a candidate who’s a very qualified individual,” without mentioning Wallace by name.

Sunak has indicated he would support Wallace’s NATO bid and was expected to raise the issue with Biden.

