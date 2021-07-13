(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden delivered an emotional and combative speech in defense of broadening the right to vote, declaring it a “national imperative” for Congress to pass legislation that would counter new Republican laws in several states that curb ballot access.

“To me this is simple. This is election subversion,” Biden said Tuesday in Philadelphia, referring to the GOP state laws.

Republicans “want the ability to reject the final count and ignore the will of the people,” he said, noting that some of the laws would enable state legislatures to strip control of elections from local officials. “If their preferred candidate loses, they’re trying not only targeting people of color, they’re targeting voters of all races and backgrounds.”

“It’s unconscionable,” he said.

Biden’s trip to Philadelphia -- the city where he kicked off his presidential campaign -- comes as he faces growing pressure from progressive Democrats to fight Republican-led efforts to make it tougher to vote.

The latest flashpoint is in Texas, where most of the Democratic representatives in the state House left Monday for Washington in order to prevent the Republican majority from passing new voting curbs. The legislators will meet with congressional Democratic leaders and Vice President Kamala Harris this week, but they have warned they can’t stop the GOP voting bill indefinitely.

The Democrat-controlled U.S. House has passed two bills to address voting rights, but both have stalled in the Senate.

Civil rights leaders, activists and some Democrats have urged Biden to back a change to the filibuster rule, which enables Republicans to block legislation in the Senate, where Democrats hold a razor-thin majority. Biden has so far resisted calls to eliminate the filibuster.

Republicans say that the voting restrictions are necessary to protect election integrity. The wave of legislation, though, is inspired by former President Donald Trump’s false claims that he lost the November election because of rampant fraud, primarily in cities with large Black and Hispanic populations. Black voters turned out overwhelmingly for Biden during the Democratic primary and the general election.

Biden called the state laws “an assault on democracy, an assault on liberty, and an assault on who we are” and said “bullies and merchants of fears and peddlers of lies are threatening the very foundation” of the country.

He didn’t mention the Senate filibuster.

Last week, Biden met with the leaders of civil rights organizations at the White House to discuss voting rights legislation and police reform. They told Biden that there would be nonviolent protests during the remainder of the summer to call attention to voting rights.

Activists have been frustrated at Biden’s reluctance to endorse eliminating the filibuster. So far, Biden has only been able to address voting rights through executive actions that lack the teeth or sweep to respond to the state laws.

