(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden’s campaign implored the U.S. media on Sunday to stop booking Rudy Giuliani.

Frequent appearances on TV by President Donald Trump’s lawyer are “increasingly unhinged” and peppered with “desperate lies” about Biden and his son, according to a letter sent to various news outlets by Anita Dunn and Kate Bedingfield of Biden for President.

“We write to demand that in service to the facts, you no longer book Rudy Giuliani, a surrogate for Donald Trump who has demonstrated that he will knowingly and willingly lie in order to advance his own narrative,” they said in the letter.

Dunn and Bedingfield said comments made by Giuliani about the work the former vice president’s son, Hunter Biden, were “baseless.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Ros Krasny in Washington at rkrasny1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: James Ludden at jludden@bloomberg.net, Matthew G. Miller, Ian Fisher

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.