(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised $70 million over the four-day Democratic National Convention, the campaign announced Friday.

The massive fundraising haul follows the campaign bringing in $48 million in the two days last week after Biden selected Kamala Harris to be his running mate. Biden’s recent fundraising prowess has allowed the Democrats to all but erase the massive cash-on-hand advantage President Donald Trump had when Biden became the presumptive nominee in April.

At the end of July, Biden’s election effort and the Democratic National Committee had $294 million cash on hand, while Trump’s combined war chest stood at more than $300 million, according to figures released by the campaigns.

The campaign also said the virtual convention programming generated more than 122 million views across digital and network platforms, with 85.1 million on television and 33.5 million on livestreams.

“We reimagined and reinvented our convention to reach, engage, and mobilize Americans everywhere while showcasing Joe Biden’s positive, hopeful, and bold vision for the country,”Jen O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s campaign manager, said in a statement. “Our convention sent a resounding message to the millions of Americans who joined throughout the week: vote, vote, vote.”

Democrats had planned to hold their convention in Milwaukee, but they scrapped plans for any in-person programming there this month because of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden and Harris gave their acceptance speeches in Wilmington, Delaware in front of a small group of reporters.

