(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s campaign raised $97 million in the fourth quarter, a massive sum that is likely to dwarf the fundraising of his Republican competitors, including Donald Trump.

The campaign reported a total of $117 million cash on hand for Biden’s reelection effort, the largest total amassed by any Democratic presidential contender at this point in the cycle in history, according to a statement Monday. The total includes money raised for Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state parties.

With no serious rival in the Democratic primary, Biden can stockpile his money while Republican challengers spend theirs promoting themselves and attacking opponents in pursuit of the chance to face him in November. Republicans including Trump, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley have collectively spent tens of millions of dollars in recent weeks on advertisements and campaigning ahead of the Iowa caucus on Monday.

The haul comes after Biden sought to reassure donors worried by a spate of troubling polls that showed him trailing Trump in key swing states. Concerns over the president’s age, handling of the conflict in Gaza and the economy have threatened to fracture his political coalition.

Those worries didn’t prevent big donors from writing big checks. In one five-day stretch in early December, he held a series of events that took in an estimated $15 million. The campaign held Boston fundraisers attended by wedding planner Bryan Rafanelli and former hedge fund manager Joe Mazzella, and events in Los Angeles whose hosts included Hollywood luminaries Steven Spielberg, Rob Reiner and Shonda Rhimes.

“Our democracy and hard-fought basic rights and freedoms are on the line in 2024, and these numbers prove that the American people know the stakes and are taking action early to help defeat the extreme MAGA Republican agenda again,” Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement.

The campaign touted small-dollar donors for boosting its haul. About 97% of all donations were less than $200, with an average donation of $41.88. There are 130,000 people who have pledged to give monthly to his reelection effort, nearly double the number at this point in the 2020 election.

Biden’s finance team surpassed the goal it had set to raise approximately $67 million, roughly the same amount raised by President Barack Obama in the fourth quarter of 2011 and Hillary Clinton during the same period in 2015. Unlike Obama – who could bank a maximum of $33,300 per donor – Biden can raise as much as $929,600 from individuals, with the money split among his campaign, the DNC and state parties.

That maximum donation to the Biden Victory Fund dwarfs the $3,300 individual contribution limit for single campaigns without a broader agreement with the party.

Haley is the only other presidential contender to release her fundraising figures, pulling in $24 million in the fourth quarter. All campaigns are due to report detailed information on their finances to the Federal Election Commission on Jan. 31.

