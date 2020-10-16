Biden Campaign Says It Will Raise $234 Million Before Election

(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden is on track to raise another $234 million before Election Day, after bringing in a record $383 million in September, the Democratic presidential nominee’s campaign manager said Friday.

If the estimate holds true, Biden and the Democratic National Committee would have raised more than $982 million in the final three months before the Nov. 3 election, surpassing the $942 million that President Barack Obama took in for his entire 2008 campaign.

The huge numbers are “bonkers,” the campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, said at a grassroots summit for supporters on Friday.

The September intake for the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee, which came after they raised $365.4 million in August, dwarfed the $247.8 million the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee garnered last month.

The haul left the Biden campaign with $432 million in the bank at the end of last month, compared with $251.4 million for the Trump team. The Trump campaign has given no indication of its October fundraising.

The Biden camp’s affluence is a reversal from April, when Trump enjoyed a huge lead in cash, with $255 million in the bank compared to $98 million for Biden and the DNC. But unprecedented back-to-back months in August and September put the Democrat far ahead.

Democrats around the country saw a massive influx of cash after the Sept. 18 death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Biden raised more than $31 million in the day after his first debate with Trump on Sept. 29.

