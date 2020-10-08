(Bloomberg) -- Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign sold thousands of fly swatters after the debate. And Maine Democrats have come up with a crafty way to link Senator Susan Collins to President Donald Trump.

There are 26 days until the election and 67 days until the Electoral College meets.

Biden Campaign’s Fly Swatters Sell Out

The Biden campaign’s turnaround time for jokey merchandise has sped up, unveiling a fly swatter roughly an hour after Wednesday’s debate.

After a fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head went viral during the debate, the Biden campaign quickly put together a blue fly swatter with the phrase “Truth Over Flies” on it.

By midnight, a Biden staffer tweeted that the campaign had already sold 15,000 of the $10 fly swatters. By morning, they were sold out.

Though mocking merchandise has been more of a Trump campaign specialty, the Biden campaign has upped its game recently, turning around “I Paid More Taxes Than Donald Trump” buttons the same day the New York Times reported he had paid just $750 in taxes some years and none in others.

Maine Democrats Put Up Trump-Collins Signs to Taunt Senator

Maine Democrats are putting up campaign signs for Collins, a Republican senator. The catch? They also have Trump’s name on them.

The yard signs mimic the Trump campaign’s, but instead of Pence, they say Collins underneath.

It’s an unusual move, and one that may only work in fiercely independent Maine, where Biden is currently beating Trump by nearly 13 points in the RealClearPolitics average of polls.

Democrats have targeted Collins’ claims of being an independent voice in the Senate by tying her to Trump and noting key times she supported him, such as voting for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Recent polls show state House Speaker Sara Gideon narrowly beating Collins, who has represented Maine in the Senate since 1997.

Biden and Trump are slated to have a second presidential debate, a town hall forum, on Oct. 15 in Miami.

