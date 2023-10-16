(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden canceled a planned trip to Colorado Monday to focus on national security, the White House said in a statement.

The change of plans comes as the US works to minimize the impact on civilians of the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas and prevent it from spreading around the region.

“The president will be staying home here at the White House today to focus on national security issues,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on MSNBC. “He’ll be meeting with his national security team, obviously, this will be the top of the agenda.”

Kirby said he was not prepared to announce the president was headed to Israel.

Biden had been set to tour a wind tower and speak on his signature “Bidenomics” agenda, highlighting the contrast between his agenda and Republicans’.

