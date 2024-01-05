(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden kicked off his first campaign event of the year, squarely making the case to voters that his predecessor Donald Trump is a danger to democracy and shouldn’t be returned to the White House.

Biden’s remarks Friday offered some of his sharpest warnings yet about the threat he says Trump poses to the country’s institutions, a message Biden is placing at the center of his reelection bid as polls show the two barreling toward a rematch for which Americans have little appetite.

“Donald Trump’s campaign is about him. Not America, not you. Donald Trump’s campaign is obsessed with the past, not the future. He’s willing to sacrifice our democracy,” Biden said near Valley Forge in Pennsylvania. “Democracy is on the ballot. Your freedom is on the ballot,” he added.

The speech came a day before the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol when Trump’s supporters sought to block certification of the 2020 presidential election.

The president has used past anniversaries to argue Trump’s brand of politics and rhetoric are at odds with the nation’s core ideas, but on Friday, he detailed the events of the attacks in his starkest language yet. Biden laid the blame for the violence directly on his predecessor, calling it “among the worst derelictions of duty by a president.”

“For the first time in our history, insurrectionists had come to stop a peaceful transfer of power in America. The first time: smashing windows, shattering doors, attacking the police,” Biden said.

“He promised it would be wild, and it was. He told the crowd to fight like hell,” Biden continued. “As usual, he left the dirty work to others. He retreated to the White House. As America was attacked from within, Donald Trump watched on TV in a private small dining room off the Oval Office.”

The president though warned that “Trump’s assault on democracy isn’t just a part of his past.” Biden said his rival was still embracing political violence. He cited Trump’s statements that he will pardon those who took part in the Capitol assault, threats to retaliate against political opponents and comments critics said made light of an attack by a hammer-wielding assailant on the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“He thinks that’s funny,” Biden added. “What a sick—” he continued, before abruptly pausing and clenching his fists.

Valley Forge

Biden spoke at a community college close to Valley Forge, a historic Revolutionary War site laden with symbols of American history in a battleground state critical to his 2024 hopes.

Before his speech, the president and first lady Jill Biden attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the National Memorial Arch, built to honor George Washington, at Valley Forge National Historic Park. And the two visited a structure used by Washington when he encamped there with the Continental Army during a harsh winter.

Washington could have “made himself not a future president but a future monarch.” Biden said. “Our leaders return power to the people, and they do it willingly.”

Biden also noted that those who stormed the Capitol were waving both “Trump flags and Confederate flags” as they marched past a portrait of Washington. The president has regularly sought to cast Trump and other Republican candidates, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as committed to rolling back the gains Black voters have made under his administration in an election cycle that has already seen numerous racially charged controversies.

He will take that message to Charleston, South Carolina on Monday for a speech at Mother Emanuel AME, the historic Black church where a gunman espousing white supremacist views killed nine people in 2015. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, another Republican presidential contender, was governor when the shooting happened. After the shooting, Haley pushed lawmakers in her state to remove the Confederate Flag from the state house grounds.

Haley drew criticism last month, however, when she initially failed to cite slavery as the cause of the American Civil War.

One of Biden’s top priorities this year will be mending ties with Black voters, whose support for him has softened. Biden has credited Black voters with helping him win the 2020 election and drawing them to the polls will be critical in November.

Presidential Rematch

Making the case against Trump, the GOP frontunner, will be crucial, with polls showing Biden trailing him in key swing states. The Republican frontrunner leads Biden by 5 percentage points in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, according to a December Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll.

Biden and his campaign have brushed off the media’s coverage of polls, saying surveys showing him trailing receive disproportionate coverage. And Biden has expressed confidence his focus on democracy strikes a chord with voters. He pushed that message ahead of the 2022 midterms as well when Democrats performed better than expected in congressional races across the country.

Biden met with scholars and historians earlier this week to discuss the ongoing threats to democratic institutions both in the US and abroad. On Thursday, his campaign released its first ad of the year, a 60-second spot on defending democracy.

“When the attack on Jan. 6 happened, there was no doubt about the truth,” Biden said Friday. “As time has gone on, politics, fear, and money all have intervened.”

“The rest of us, Democrats, independents mainstream Republicans need to make a choice,” he continued. “I know mine.”

--With assistance from Michelle Jamrisko and Josh Wingrove.

