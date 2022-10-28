(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden took the CEO of America’s biggest oil company to task for rewarding investors instead of cutting fuel prices, marking his latest attack on the energy industry over its record profits.

“Can’t believe I have to say this but giving profits to shareholders is not the same as bringing prices down for American families,” Biden said in a tweet Friday while Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods was addressing Wall Street analysts in a conference call.

The president was reacting to prepared remarks attributed to Woods and released by Exxon ahead of the conference call, just hours after the oil giant posted almost $20 billion in quarterly earnings -- an all-time high for Exxon -- as well as plans to increase dividend payments by almost $500 million on an annual basis.

“There has been discussion in the U.S. about our industry returning some of our profits directly to the American people,” Woods said in the remarks. “That’s exactly what we’re doing in the form of our quarterly dividend.”

Biden has repeatedly criticized US oil companies this year for not doing enough to increase supplies in order to ease gasoline prices. It has become a major preoccupation for the White House ahead of the midterm elections and after fuel prices started rising once again and as OPEC+ cut production.

US producers have largely responded to Biden’s comments via industry organizations, which have blamed high gas prices the global oil market, a lack of spare refining capacity, and what they argue is the need for more government incentives to invest in drilling.

But Friday’s comments from Woods was the first time the country’s largest energy company has responded directly, and publicly, to Biden’s words on the issue.

