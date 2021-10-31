(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he is disappointed that Russia and China declined to make stronger commitments to combat climate change or to send their leaders to key global meetings to address the crisis.

Biden, asked about the failure of the G-20 nations to issue a stronger commitment on global warming, expressed regret at what the two nations have pledged.

“The disappointment relates to the fact that Russia, not only Russia but China, basically didn’t show up in terms of any commitments to deal with climate change,” Biden told reporters at the conclusion of the G-20 meeting in Rome.

G-20 leaders failed to reach agreement on a provision sought by some nations to phase out the domestic use of coal, which accounts for around 44% of man-made carbon dioxide emissions. Tougher language in the communique was opposed by some of the worlds’ largest emitters -- including India, China, and Russia -- and would likely have created a political headache at home for Biden, who relies on coal-state Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia for the Democratic majority in the Senate.

The group was able to secure an agreement ending financing for international coal projects, which U.S. officials has heralded as a major step to combating climate change. And the U.S. and EU on Sunday hailed a deal on steel and aluminum tariffs that leaders say will reduce carbon emissions from the industries.

But the G-20 didn’t adopt stronger language on keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, with intense negotiations only resulting in a pledge to keep the goal “within reach.” That could signal a tough road ahead in Glasgow for goals of the U.S. and other nations to unite behind a stronger commitment to taking more action this decade to avoid that critical climate tipping point.

“There’s a reason why people should be disappointed that I found it disappointing myself,” Biden said. “It’s going to require us to continue to focus on what China’s not doing what Russia is not doing or what Saudi Arabia is not doing.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, declined to travel to Rome or Glasgow for the meetings.

The failure to secure stronger language comes after Biden himself was unable to convince Democrats to push forward on a vote on his infrastructure legislation -- which contains key climate provisions -- before he left Washington. Progressives in his party have said they will not vote for that legislation until the U.S. Senate advances a separate bill that includes more than $500 billion in additional climate spending.

White House officials have said their framework agreement on the second bill -- and the historic investment it represents -- should give the Glasgow talks momentum.

