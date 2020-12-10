(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Susan Rice, a longtime Democratic foreign policy hand who he considered making his running mate, to lead the White House Domestic Policy Council, according to three people familiar with the decision.

Rice served as national security adviser to President Barack Obama and was also his ambassador to the United Nations. Biden had also considered Rice to be his secretary of State but instead selected another Obama alumnus, Tony Blinken, for that post.

