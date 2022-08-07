(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 for a second consecutive day, ending more than two weeks spent mostly self-isolating at the White House.

The latest antigen test for Biden, 79, came back negative on Sunday morning, presidential physician Kevin O’Connor said in a letter released by the White House.

“He will safely return to public engagement and presidential travel,” the doctor said. “I’m feeling great,” Biden told reporters outside the White House.

Biden’s diagnosis, including a so-called rebound case after he received Pfizer Inc.’s antiviral drug Paxlovid, has hampered his political schedule ahead of midterm elections in November, though he has done a series of virtual events.

Even before the doctor’s letter was released, Biden headed from the White House to his beach home in Delaware on Sunday. On Monday, he and first lady Jill Biden plan to travel to Kentucky to visit communities hit by deadly floods.

Biden first tested positive on July 21 and ended isolation six days later after twice testing negative on rapid antigen tests. He suffered mild symptoms, including a sore throat, runny nose, fatigue and elevated temperature. He tested positive for the second time on July 30.

