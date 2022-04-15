(Bloomberg) -- White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy pushed back against media reports that she plans to resign, saying they’re inaccurate and “we have much more work to do.”

Key parts of President Joe Biden’s climate agenda have been stymied in the Senate and the courts. His plan to help wean Europe off Russian natural gas with U.S. supplies has set up a conflict with environmentalists, though White House officials have said it’s an emergency move that won’t derail long-term climate goals.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said Saturday that McCarthy, who headed the Environmental Protection Agency under President Barack Obama, is “on the team.”

Reuters reported Thursday that McCarthy was planning to step down, possibly as soon as next month, while citing a White House spokesman as saying that no such plans were underway.

