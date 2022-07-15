(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden bumped fists with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman when the two men met for the first time in Jeddah on Friday, effectively putting an end to his efforts to shun the Saudi leader.

The low-key greeting underscored the tense circumstances of the trip, with Biden seeking Saudi promises to help lower oil prices, but wanting to avoid any appearance of being too friendly with Prince Mohammed, 36, whom he’d vowed to ostracize for the 2018 killing of columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

The restrained fist-bump contrasted with Biden’s effusive handshakes and hugs as he met with Israeli officials earlier this week. Biden wasn’t supposed to shake hands with any foreign officials during his first Middle East trip, a precaution aides had said was meant to protect him from Covid-19.

Since taking office, Biden has reversed tack on Saudi Arabia and sought to repair the relationship, particularly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exacerbated already elevated oil prices. In the run-up to the trip, his aides emphasized repeatedly that the Saudi visit was for a summit with leaders of Gulf and Arab partners, and not specifically to meet MBS, as the crown prince is widely known.

The White House is pushing Saudi Arabia and the UAE to tap unused oil production capacity, which could help combat the highest inflation readings in four decades, and, Biden hopes, give a boost to his sagging popularity ratings at home.

Biden has demurred on questions about whether he would raise the Khashoggi killing directly while in Saudi Arabia, instead saying his position is clear and that human rights in the country are a concern.

Last year, Biden released an intelligence report indicating that MBS had ordered the operation at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul that led to Khashoggi’s murder. But he also declined to add the prince to the list of people sanctioned for the crime, with the White House citing precedent regarding not sanctioning foreign leaders, as well as behind-the-scenes diplomatic conversations.

