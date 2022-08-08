(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden expressed confidence China would not escalate tensions further with Taiwan after a series of military exercises that shook the region.

“I’m not worried, but I’m concerned that they’re moving as much as they are,” Biden said Monday. “But I don’t think they’re going to do anything more.”

The president refused to fault House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island for setting off tensions with Beijing, telling a reporter who asked if her trip was a mistake, “that was her decision.”

