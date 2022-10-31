(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden congratulated Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a phone call on Monday, as the US moves quickly to back the new administration amid silence from the country’s current leader, President Jair Bolsonaro.

In the call, Biden again commended Brazil for conducting “free, fair, and credible elections,” the White House said in a statement. Bolsonaro has yet to concede following the results, after repeatedly suggesting before the election that he could only lose as a result of fraud.

Lula, as the president-elect is known, won by the narrowest vote margin in Brazil’s recent history, raising the possibility of court challenges.

Biden and Lula also discussed “combating climate change, safeguarding food security, promoting inclusion and democracy, and managing regional migration,” according to the statement.

