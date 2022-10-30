59m ago
Biden Congratulates Lula on Brazil Election Win
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election as president of Brazil, following what he labeled “free, fair, and credible elections” in the country.
“I look forward to working together to continue the cooperation between our two countries in the months and years ahead,” Biden said in a statement.
