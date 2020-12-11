Biden Considering New York Governor Cuomo for Attorney General

(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden is considering New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to be his attorney general, a person familiar with the matter said Friday night.

Cuomo, a former attorney general of New York State, joins a small list of other candidates who Biden is weighing, including Alabama Senator Doug Jones, U.S. Circuit Court Judge Merrick Garland and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.

If Cuomo were selected and confirmed, it would be his second stint in a presidential cabinet, after serving as Housing and Urban Development secretary during the Clinton administration.

The Associated Press first reported that Biden is considering Cuomo.

