(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden implored Nevada voters to make Republican frontrunner Donald Trump a “loser,” part of a two-day swing designed to gain an advantage in a battleground state he hopes to win again later this year.

Biden said Sunday at a rally in Las Vegas’s west side, a historically Black neighborhood, that Trump could threaten political violence against his opponents and override parts of the US constitution if he wins the November election.

“That’s the reason I’m running, because we have to win,” Biden said.

The president is holding multiple events, including fundraisers to grow his campaign war chest, during his visit to Nevada. He’s also looking to bolster his standing with Black and Hispanic voters crucial to his chances of wining the state — and a second term.

Biden’s stop came two days before Nevada’s Democratic presidential primary, in which he’s expected to cruise to victory. With no serious challengers, the president has set his sights on a likely general election rematch with Trump.

The president grew animated at points discussing Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric, raising his voice when when discussing the former president’s reported comments that fallen American soldiers were “suckers” and “losers.”

“I’m glad I wasn’t there,” Biden said. “Who the hell does he think he is?”

Biden sought to highlight his accomplishments and lay out the stakes of the election to Black voters, who have grown unenthusiastic about his presidency. Biden needs to energize them in order to beat Trump for a second time.

The president cited gains for Black and Latinos, whom he said are starting small businesses at their fastest pace in years during his presidency. He also cited his efforts to forgive student loan debt.

Biden derided Trump’s economic record and said the former president’s remark that he hoped an economic crash would occur before the November election were “un-American.” Biden vowed to enshrine abortion rights in federal law if he’s reelected and has a Democratic Congress, adding that Trump would support a nationwide abortion ban.

Trump last month called the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning nationwide abortion rights a “miracle” but said he favored exceptions to a national ban to protect the life of a mother and in cases of rape and incest.

Four years ago, Biden won more than six in 10 of Nevada’s Hispanic voters, the state’s biggest non-White voting group, and 80% of the Black vote, according to exit polls. That helped propel him to a 2 percentage point victory over Trump in 2020. Biden trails Trump 48% to 40% in a hypothetical rematch in Nevada, a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll released last week found.

‘I’m Feeling Good’

The president kicked off his efforts in earnest to win back Black voters last weekend in South Carolina, where he won an overwhelming 96% of the vote Tuesday in the first sanctioned Democratic primary. He stopped at a historically Black church and spoke at a party dinner Saturday night.

In Los Angeles on Saturday, Biden met with a group of Black entertainment industry leaders at the home of Mellody Hobson, co-CEO of Ariel Investments LLC and the former chairwoman of DreamWorks Animation LLC, and Star Wars creator George Lucas, in order to ask for their support in the upcoming election.

Biden spoke in dire terms about the consequences of a Trump victory in November during a Saturday visit to his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, saying “folks are starting to focus in” on how it could affect the country. But the president projected confidence about his chances of winning, citing polls showing him ahead of Trump nationally and in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

“I’m feeling good about where we are,” the president said.

Trump previewed his message against Biden last week during a Las Vegas rally, as he marches toward the general election even though he has not yet clinched the GOP nomination. The Nevada Republican Party is holding a nominating caucus on Feb. 8.

The former president hammered Biden’s handling of the surge in crossings at the US-Mexico border. Six in 10 swing state voters blame Biden for the influx, according to the Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll, which found that the issue has become a top concern for voters. Trump called it a “weapon of mass destruction” that is destroying the US.

--With assistance from Skylar Woodhouse.

