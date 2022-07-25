(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 symptoms have “almost completely resolved,” his doctor said four days after Biden tested positive for the virus.

“When questioned, at this point he only notes some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness,” White House physician Kevin O’Connor said in a Monday memo. Previously, the president experienced a sore throat, fatigue, coughs and a runny nose.

Biden, 79, has worked virtually while isolating in the White House residence. He’s scheduled to attend a virtual session Monday with company executives and labor leaders focused on encouraging Congress to pass legislation aimed at boosting US competitiveness with China.

The president has been taking Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid, and O’Connor said he continues to respond as expected to the treatment. On Friday, Biden exhibited a slightly hoarse voice and occasional cough at a virtual meeting with economic advisers.

Some patients have reported so-called rebounds after taking Paxlovid pills, in which symptoms return after initially improving. However, White House Covid-⁠19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha said rebound rates stand at around 5%.

The White House said 17 people were identified as close contacts of Biden’s, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Chief of Staff Ron Klain. None had tested positive as of Friday, according to press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

