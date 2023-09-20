(Bloomberg) -- The White House unveiled a new program on Wednesday that will put young people to work staving off the climate crisis, meeting a longstanding demand of many environmental activists.

Modeled on the New Deal-era Civilian Conservation Corps, the new American Climate Corps will recruit more than 20,000 people in its first year to conserve and restore lands and waters, build out clean energy and strengthen community resilience, Ali Zaidi, the White House’s national climate adviser, told reporters on Tuesday.

The jobs will provide “good wages, good benefits, and the right to organize,” Zaidi said. Participants will learn clean energy, conservation and climate resilience-related skills, including restoring coastal wetlands to defend against storm surges and flooding, managing forests to prevent wildfires and installing energy-efficient technologies to cut down on energy bills, according to a White House fact sheet.

Zaidi declined to answer specific questions about how the program will be paid for, saying more details about the “structure and governance” of the program will be announced in coming weeks.

The six unnamed agencies will shortly come together under a memorandum of understanding to move the program forward, Zaidi said. The White House expects those efforts to “spur additional state, local, and philanthropic interest in this space, as well as investment from the private sector, which has identified the need for growing the workforce in this arena,” Zaidi said.

The Labor Department and Energy Department will “specifically be focused on making sure the folks that are coming through this program have a pathway into good-paying union jobs,” Zaidi said.

He also said the White House sees an opportunity to team up with registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs across the country. Last year’s climate bill changed the federal tax code so that employers must hire people enrolled in apprenticeship programs to get the full value of the available tax credits.

Five states — California, Colorado, Maine, Michigan and Washington — have already launched their own climate corps programs. They will be joined Wednesday by Arizona, Utah, Minnesota, North Carolina and Michigan, according to Zaidi.

Recruitment Phase

But the program isn’t yet in launch mode. Starting on Wednesday, people will be able to sign up to “learn more and to express interest in particular core activities,” after which a recruitment cycle will begin, Zaidi said.

Some Congressional Republicans have balked at the idea of a climate corps. Representative Bruce Westerman, an Arkansas Republican and chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, has questioned whether taxpayer dollars should be used for a federal jobs program.

“They want all these federal jobs, but what good are they going to do?” Westerman said in 2021, when Democrats were trying to include $3 billion for a jobs program in the bill that eventually became the infrastructure law. “Could those people be better employed in the private sector?”

The climate corps has long been high on youth activists’ and Congressional Democrats’ wish list. On Monday, Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York reintroduced a bill to authorize $132.5 billion over five years for a civilian climate corps.

Groups that were instrumental in bringing young voters to the polls and helping then-candidate Joe Biden win election, such as the Sunrise Movement, have been pressuring the White House to kickstart a climate corps program almost since Biden took office. Many of them were disappointed that the idea didn’t make it into the 2021 infrastructure law or last year’s climate bill.

“We need millions of people, especially young people, employed to do the essential work of averting climate catastrophe and building a fair and equitable new economy,” Varshini Prakash, Sunrise’s executive director, told reporters on Tuesday.

--With assistance from Kellie Lunney.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.