(Bloomberg Law) -- Homeland Security Department regulations shielding hundreds of thousands of immigrant dreamers from deportation are unlawful, a federal district court judge in Texas ruled Wednesday.

The ruling, which will almost certainly be appealed, maintains a stay on any enforcement actions against current DACA recipients. DHS also may continue to administer the program, including renewals, for recipients who received their status before July 16, 2021.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, first launched by the Obama administration in 2012 through an executive memorandum, grants deportation protections and work permits to nearly 600,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children. Republican-led states have sought to overturn DACA since its inception.

The Biden rule “suffers from the same legal impediments” as the earlier memorandum, Judge Andrew Hanen of the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas held.

Hanen previously found that the program enacted by the Obama administration was unlawful, a ruling affirmed by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit last year. The appellate court found the program violated the Administrative Procedure Act and was contrary to federal immigration law. It added that the program also wasn’t a valid use of prosecutorial discretion by DHS.

It’s long been clear that higher courts, including the Supreme Court, would ultimately decide DACA’s legality and whether states had standing to challenge the program, said Thomas A. Saenz, president and general counsel of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund

“Judge Hanen has consistently erred in resolving both of these issues, and today’s ruling is more of the same flawed analysis,” he said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to defend the lawful and much-needed DACA program on review in higher courts.”

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the agency believes the program is lawful and constitutional. The ruling undermines the secuirty and stability of more than half a million Dreamers, he said.

“The United States is the only home they have ever known,” Mayorkas said in a statement. “Congress has failed to act, and now Dreamers face an uncertain future, waiting to receive the permanent protection they deserve.”

Long-Running Battle

The states challenging DACA in court argued that the Homeland Security Department implemented it unlawfully. The Biden administration last year issued regulations to codify DACA in an effort to preserve its legality, but the states continued to assert that DACA violated constitutional separation of powers.

The Fifth Circuit ruled in October that the executive memorandum that originally created the DACA program was unlawful, but sent the case back to the lower court to consider the legality of the Biden rule. Hanen, who’s been presiding over the case for years, heard oral arguments June 1.

The Department of Homeland Security and Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund subsequently urged Hanen to toss the GOP states’ challenge to DACA for lack of standing in light of a recent US Supreme Court decision upholding federal immigration enforcement guidelines. Texas and other states countered that their case was actually bolstered by recent high court precedent.

Same Pitfalls

Hanen found that DHS purposefully made no attempt to differentiate the final rule substantively from the 2012 memo.

“The creation and adoption of the Final Rule took no steps to avoid any of the substantive pitfalls that have been pointed out by the Fifth Circuit and other courts—perhaps because DHS did not want to, or perhaps because it was not possible to do so and retain the DACA program as currently constituted,” he wrote.

Protections for current DACA recipients have remained in place for the duration of the litigation, although the DHS has been barred from accepting new applicants since Hanen found in 2021 that the program unlawfully circumvented the federal rulemaking process.

The ruling underlines the need for Congressional action to provide permanent protections to DACA recipients, said Todd Schulte, president of FWD.us, a bipartisan organization that advocates for immigration reforms. The Biden administration should also implement a comprehensive plan to protect Dreamers, he said.

“This moment offers yet another powerful insight into the brokenness of our immigration system, whereby the vast majority of the American public support protecting immigrants and DACA recipients but our elected leaders can’t seem to muster the courage to do the right thing,” Schulte said in a statement.

The case is Texas v. United States, S.D. Tex., No. 1:18-cv-00068, order issued 9/13/23.

(Adds comment from Department of Homeland Security. The story originally published Sept. 13.)

