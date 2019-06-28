(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden defended his civil rights record on Friday, a day after being put on the defensive over racial issues by Senator Kamala Harris during a candidates debate in Miami.

“I know and you know, I fought my heart out to ensure that civil rights and voting rights, equal rights are enforced everywhere,” the former vice president said in Chicago at the annual gathering of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, founded by civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr.

Thirty seconds on a campaign stage can’t do justice to a decades-long career, Biden added.

The current Democratic front-runner, Biden was challenged several times during the two-hour forum in Miami over his past stances and current positions on issues such as health care and immigration.

Biden sustained the harshest blows from California’s Harris, the only candidate of African-American heritage on the stage, for what she termed “hurtful” comments about working with pro-segregationist senators four decades ago.

“If I get elected president I will be a president that stands against racism,” Biden said, comparing himself to President Donald Trump.

