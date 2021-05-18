(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration plans to delay by two weeks a ban on new U.S. investments in certain Chinese companies, as officials draft guidance to clarify a Trump-era policy that confused Wall Street, according to three officials familiar with the matter.

Investors face a June 11 deadline to buy shares in the companies or sell shares to Americans, while the White House works to clarify how the investment ban applies to subsidiaries of blacklisted companies, said the people, who discussed the plan on condition of anonymity.

Treasury Department officials had previously set a May 27 deadline to clarify the scope of the investment restrictions. One of the people said the review of the investment ban may be completed by June 11, though the Biden administration’s policy won’t necessarily be published by then.

Biden’s team has been examining former President Donald Trump’s executive order that was issued in November, banning U.S. investments in Chinese companies owned or controlled by the military. Biden’s decision on the ban has been closely watched on Capitol Hill, where lawmakers are eager for a tougher stance on Beijing.

The administration’s position has been just as scrutinized on Wall Street, where Trump’s order caused confusion over whether the investment ban applied to an array of companies that may be connected -- either as a subsidiary or by carrying a similar name -- to those on the blacklist.

The Biden review includes an evaluation of companies on the list, including three of China’s biggest telecommunications firms that the New York Stock Exchange delisted in January-- China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. It’s unclear whether the administration will change the list, but Biden intends to keep up financial pressure on Chinese military companies, according to people familiar with the matter.

As part of the review, national security aides, Treasury officials and the White House Counsel’s Office staff have also sought to bolster the legal case for restricting U.S. investment to prevent future litigation.

Investors have one year to fully divest from any company once it is added to the list. For the original set of companies, the deadline is Nov. 11.

