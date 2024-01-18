(Bloomberg) -- Dean Phillips, the Minnesota congressman pursuing a long-shot challenge to Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination, urged the US to take a softer approach toward China.

“I think the United States of America right now is actually creating the very enemies that we now will have to defend ourselves against,” he said in a lengthy address in Hanover, New Hampshire, Thursday night, days before the state’s primary.

“We should not be working against China, we should be their competitor,” Phillips said.

His comments drew a sharp contrast with Republican presidential candidates as well as Democrats who have advocated a much more aggressive policy toward China as it spreads its influence globally and as its intentions regarding Taiwan continue to concern world leaders.

Phillips was introduced by Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur who ran for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

Phillips has sought to harness frustration among voters, including many Democrats, at the prospect of a Biden rematch against former President Donald Trump, the likely Republican nominee, and broad concerns about the incumbent president’s age and handling of the economy.

That message has drawn interest from prominent Wall Street executives, most notably billionaire Bill Ackman of Pershing Square Capital Management, who is donating $1 million to support Phillips.

Phillips has assailed Biden for skipping the New Hampshire primary, where the president will only appear as a write-in candidate because of new Democratic rules that penalize candidates who campaign in the state.

Earlier: Biden Challenger Phillips Floats Musk, Ackman for Cabinet Roles

Biden pushed Democrats to knock the state off its prized perch as the first-in-the-nation primary in favor of South Carolina, which galvanized his 2020 campaign and helped him win the White House.

Ackman on Monday joined Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and angel investor Jason Calacanis for a discussion with Phillips that was streamed on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Ackman and Musk both lambasted Democrats for moves that have kept Phillips off the ballot in some states.

Phillips faces long odds to defeat Biden for their party’s 2024 nomination, with a poll released last week from the University of New Hampshire showing Biden with 69% support to 7% for Phillips and 6% for self-help author Marianne Williamson.

