(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden criticized a Texas voting-rights bill as “an assault on democracy” that targets minorities, stepping into the latest partisan battle over changes spearheaded by Republicans after the 2020 presidential election.

“It’s wrong and un-American,” Biden said in a statement on Saturday. “In the 21st century, we should be making it easier, not harder, for every eligible voter to vote.”

Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled Texas legislature finalized the draft legislation, which Governor Greg Abbott and other state leaders say will ensure election integrity. The state’s Democratic Party labeled it an attempt at suppression that makes it harder to vote by mail, limits voting hours and adds barriers to voter registration.

American Airlines and Dell, both based in Texas, have expressed opposition to the legislature’s efforts to limit voting rights.

“Today, Texas legislators put forth a bill that joins Georgia and Florida in advancing a state law that attacks the sacred right to vote,” Biden said.

He renewed his call for Congress to pass two voting-rights bills that have won backing in the U.S. House. They include the sweeping For the People Act, which would expand voter registration and access, limit removals from voter rolls and strengthen election security.

Biden’s Justice Department also is under pressure to weigh in against new laws in Republican-controlled states that critics say restrict voting rights, particularly for minorities.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.