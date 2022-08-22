(Bloomberg) --

Here is a snapshot of what’s happening with Iran, its nuclear talks and energy markets.

Latest developments

President Joe Biden spoke Sunday with fellow Western leaders looking to revive a nuclear deal with Iran, as the US weighs a response to Tehran’s position on the latest proposal.

Iran’s foreign ministry said on Monday it hasn’t yet heard from either the US or the European Union on the plan to rescue the beleaguered agreement. Tehran submitted its response on Aug. 15 to a framework circulated by the EU for a revived accord which could ease sanctions on the Islamic Republic, including its oil exports, in return for reining in its nuclear work.

Biden spoke Sunday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and the UK’s Boris Johnson. The four nations were among the signatories of the original deal, which also included Russia and China.

The quartet discussed “ongoing negotiations” toward a deal, including “the need to strengthen support for partners in the Middle East region,” according to a US summary of the call released Sunday.

Oil

Oil fell at the start of the week with investors weighing the prospect for more Iranian supply as the outlook for economic growth weakens.

Brent futures lost around 1% to trade below $96 a barrel after rising over the previous three sessions. A revived nuclear deal with Iran could lead to a surge in supply.

