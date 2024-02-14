(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden handed over nearly all of the $77,942 worth of gifts from foreign leaders in 2022 to the National Archives. One of the exceptions: the Presidential Medal of Honor awarded him by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, which was displayed in the West Wing.

That disclosure, contained in a new State Department report, underscores Biden’s close relationship with Israel. That bond was put on full display a year later, when Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre set off a war with Israel.

Biden called the award “among the greatest honors of my career” upon receiving it during a 2022 visit to Jerusalem. “And I mean that from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

The medal had a nominal value of less than $590. Biden received much more lavish gifts from the Arab world on the same trip.

The items include a $9,760 olive wood nativity scene from Hanna Hanania, the mayor of Bethlehem in the West Bank; a shadowbox and photo book worth $2,740 from Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, and a basket of goods worth $34,860 from Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Earlier: Putin Gave Biden $12,000 Pen Set Months Before Ukraine Invasion

The annual disclosure released Wednesday catalogs every diplomatic gift received in 2022, providing a unique insight into the personal and diplomatic relationships between top US officials and their foreign counterparts.

US law generally prohibits federal employees — including the president — from soliciting or accepting gifts from foreign governments worth more than $480. But there’s a notable exception for diplomatic gifts “when it appears that to refuse the gift would likely cause offense or embarrassment or otherwise adversely affect the foreign relations of the United States.”

Even after accepting those gifts, they’re routinely transferred to the National Archives or to the General Services Administration, although federal officials may buy them from the government at cost.

Biden did that with one item in 2022: a Grande Nautic Ski GMT Watch from French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. The purchase price was not disclosed but the total value of gifts from the Macrons — which also included a Christofle silver bowl and a bottle of Armagnac 1942 Reserve Joseph brandy — was $1,016.

First lady Jill Biden also kept a number of gifts for personal or official use. They included a gold brooch and earrings from Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, and a Dior handbag from the Macrons.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment about the president and first lady’s decision to purchase and display some of the gifts.

The jewelry Jill Biden received was worth less than $570, according to the disclosure, while the French designer gifts were valued around $5,800.

Read more: Trump Wooed With Gifts Including Portrait of Trump, Golf Bag

Like former President Donald Trump, who received golf bags and portraits of himself in office, foreign leaders’ gifts to Biden often reflect his personality.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong gave Biden, a practicing Catholic, an abalone shell nativity scene despite maintaining his country’s “strictly secular” status.

Other gifts reflect the culture of the gift-giver more than the president’s personal tastes. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness gave Biden a $1,200 bottle of Appleton Estate Ruby rum worth $1,200.

Biden doesn’t drink, and besides, perishable items are destroyed under Secret Service policy.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.