(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden resumed in-person public events a day after ending his Covid isolation, deviating from federal health guidance that people recovering from the disease wear a mask for 10 days.

Biden attended a briefing Thursday afternoon indoors with several aides, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, as well as Marriott International CEO Tony Capuano. He entered with a mask but took it off and distanced himself from others in the room.

It has been one week since Biden tested positive for Covid-19. The president’s case was mild, and he ended his isolation on Wednesday after twice testing negative on rapid antigen tests.

The US Centers For Disease Control and Prevention recommends people who contract Covid “wear a well-fitting mask for 10 full days any time you are around others inside your home or in public.” It says flatly that recovering Covid patients should not “go to places where you are unable to wear a mask” during those 10 days.

Ashish Jha, the White House Covid response coordinator who briefed reporters on Biden’s case instead of his personal doctor, had said the president would follow the CDC rules.

“CDC guidance suggests that he wear a mask when he’s around others,” he said on July 25. “The president is going to follow CDC guidance.”

A White House spokesman said the president’s actions were aligned with CDC guidance, and that in meetings or speeches his staff ensure there’s sufficient distance between him and other people in order to remove his mask.

Biden’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, said in a letter Wednesday that Biden still had some symptoms of the illness and that he would “wear a well-fitting mask for 10 full days any time he is around others.” O’Connor hasn’t issued a statement on Biden’s condition on Thursday.

Biden gave a speech outdoors on Wednesday after ending his isolation, chalking up his quick recovery to the nation’s advancements in vaccines, treatments and testing.

